Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.67.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$34.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.55. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.44.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

