IAC Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for IAC in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($13.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

IAC Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

Shares of IAC opened at $50.97 on Monday. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.