Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 98.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

ITW opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

