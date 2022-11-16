Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.18% and a negative net margin of 1,949.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

