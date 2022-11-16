Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320 ($27.26).

Several research firms have weighed in on IMB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($26.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.03) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Price Performance

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,027 ($23.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,164 ($25.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,994.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,882.81. The company has a market cap of £19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 951.64.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 49.31 ($0.58) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.30%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.