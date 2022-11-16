Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320 ($27.26).
Several research firms have weighed in on IMB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($26.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.03) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
LON IMB opened at GBX 2,027 ($23.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,164 ($25.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,994.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,882.81. The company has a market cap of £19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 951.64.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
See Also
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.