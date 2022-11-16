indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 464,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 111.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 1,644,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About indie Semiconductor

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

