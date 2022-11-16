Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,463 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

