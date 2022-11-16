Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

