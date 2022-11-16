Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,889 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

