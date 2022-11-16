Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.72.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta Price Performance

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

