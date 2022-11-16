Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,689,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,894,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $159.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

