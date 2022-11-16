Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.