Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,382,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11,792,373.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 3,537,712 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

