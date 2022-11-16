Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

