Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Dividend Announcement

NYSE G opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

