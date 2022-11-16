Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 212,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.