Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 418.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

