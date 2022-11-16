Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

