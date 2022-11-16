Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

