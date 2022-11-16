Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

