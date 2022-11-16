Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

