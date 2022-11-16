Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,692,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

