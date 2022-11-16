Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

