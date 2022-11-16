Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

