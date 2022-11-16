Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

