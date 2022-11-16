Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 386,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

