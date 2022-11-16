Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 521.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.77. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.