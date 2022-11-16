Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

