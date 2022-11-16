Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $125.65.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

