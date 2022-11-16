Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,533.53. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.