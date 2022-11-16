Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

GPI stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

