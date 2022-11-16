Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPIGet Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

GPI stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

