Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $117.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

