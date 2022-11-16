Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.