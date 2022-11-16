Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 334.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.