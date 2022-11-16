Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

