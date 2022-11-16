Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 73.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 87,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

