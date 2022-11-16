Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 246.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gentex by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

