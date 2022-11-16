Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $472,198. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons Stock Up 1.8 %

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

