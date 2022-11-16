Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in World Acceptance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Acceptance Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.