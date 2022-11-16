Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of EXP opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

