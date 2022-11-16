Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

