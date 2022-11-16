Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

