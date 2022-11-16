Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,962,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $931,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.07 and a 200-day moving average of $282.76. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

