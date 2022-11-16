Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,168,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.98%.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

