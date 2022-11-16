Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $534,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

About Innoviva

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

