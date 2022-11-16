Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grand Canyon Education

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.