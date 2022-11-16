Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 629,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

