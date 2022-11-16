Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after buying an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:FCN opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

