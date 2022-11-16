Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $476,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Trinseo by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Trading Down 6.4 %

Trinseo stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $887.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.47%.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

