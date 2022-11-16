Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

JBL opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

